UCI and Flanders Classics unveil a reduced calendar for the 2020-2021 UCI Cyclocross World Cup

One week after the disappointing news that five rounds of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup would be canceled due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the UCI has announced a revised 2020-2021 calendar.

The new, reduced calendar will consist of five rounds over a two-month period between November 29, 2020, and January 24, 2021. The decision to hold events this winter was the result of discussions between the UCI, Flanders Classics, and the local race organizers.

2020-2021 UCI Cyclocross World Cup:

November 29, 2020: Tabor, Czech Republic

December 20, 2020: Namur, Belgium

December 27, 2020: Dendermonde, Belgium

January 3, 2021: Hulst, The Netherlands

January 24, 2021: Overijse, Belgium

In six weeks, riders will converge on Tabor in the Czech Republic, which regularly hosts UCI cyclocross events, including the world championships in 2010. Namur is another classic venue in the Walloon part of Belgium, while Dendermonde, Hulst, and Overijse are new destinations in the series. Overijse will now host the UCI World Cup finals (originally planned in Hoogerheide) on a beautiful course considered to be the “mother of all cyclocross races.”

Flanders Classics had originally planned to hold 11 events during the 2020-2021 season, but due to concerns from local municipalities, cancelations began to outnumber races still on the calendar. Even the new calendar remains subject to change, as Europe experiences a sharp uptick in cases of COVID-19.