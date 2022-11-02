Tom Pidcock to make cyclocross season debut at Merksplas Superprestige

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) will make his cyclocross debut at the Superprestige event in Merksplas on November 19.

Pidcock has not raced, in any discipline, since early September at the shortened Tour of Britain. He said at the Tour de France presentation last week that he hadn’t yet decided on his cyclocross calendar but would map it out in the coming week.

According to a report in Het Nieuwsblad, the reigning cyclocross world champion would be on the start line in Merksplas in just over two weeks.

He will make it a back-to-back weekend of action as he looks to ride the sixth round of the World Cup in Overijse the following day.

Pidcock has not raced in his world champion’s jersey since he won it in emphatic style in Fayetteville in January.

He chose to end his cyclocross season there as he aimed to take a break before building up to his classics season on the road.

The 23-year-old has not confirmed his cyclocross calendar, or whether or not he will defend his world title in February.