Tom Pidcock to debut cyclocross rainbow jersey next weekend

Tom Pidcock will debut his world champion’s rainbow stripes in cyclocross next weekend.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider reconfirmed on social media he will race his first cyclocross events of the 2022-23 season later this month.

“Cross is coming,” Pidcock wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait to race for the first time in these beautiful stripes in just over a weeks time.”

Pidcock, 23, is slated to race at Merksplas SuperPrestige race on November 19, and will race at the World Cup stop the next day at Overijs.

Pidcock has not raced in any discipline since early September at the shortened Tour of Britain.

Pidcock hasn’t raced in his cyclocross world champion’s jersey since he won in Fayetteville in January.

He chose to end his cyclocross season there as he aimed to take a break before building up his road season, capped by a dramatic stage win at Alpe d’Huez at the Tour de France.

The 23-year-old still has not confirmed other dates on his cyclocross calendar, or if will defend his world title in February.

“I don’t know yet, crossing in the winter and being good in the classics is a difficult combination,” Pidcock told Sporza at the Tour presentation last month. “I’m definitely going to ‘cross, although I don’t know exactly how much yet.”