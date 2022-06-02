Stephen Hyde joins USA Cycling as cyclocross team coach

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Recently retired cyclocross pro Stephen Hyde will join USA Cycling as the cyclocross national team coach, officials confirmed Thursday.

Hyde worked with the team as a coach during the 2022 Walmart UCI World Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, an experience that helped land him the job.

“I am so excited to finally be able to give back to an organization that has given me so much throughout my career,” Hyde said. “To see the CX program grow in leaps and bounds in the last few years has given me that much more drive to become a part of it all.

“My hope is that my experience in the field and working with athletes of many levels will bring something good and lasting to our sport of CX. I have the utmost faith in everyone working behind the scenes and cannot wait to see where we end up.”

Hyde raced for Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com from 2015-2020, where he won three elite national championships and two Pan-American continental championships. Throughout his career, he competed in 30 World Cups and six consecutive UCI Cyclocross World Championships for Team USA.

“Stephen has always demonstrated a natural ability to both absorb and convey knowledge,” said cyclocross and mountain bike director Jesse Anthony. “As an athlete, he was an excellent student of the sport, and he has the proclivity to be an even better coach. His skillset and understanding of high-level cyclocross performance will make an impactful difference in leading U.S. athletes to the top of international competition.

“The combination of consistent MudFund support and Stephen’s guidance are exactly what our athletes need to win a world championship in the next few years.”