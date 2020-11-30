Shirin van Anrooij left with open wounds by disc brake at cyclocross World Cup

Young Dutch talent Shirin van Anrooij had her arm cut open by a disc brake at the Tabor World Cup cyclocross race Sunday.

Van Anrooij was caught up in a large crash in the opening lap of the Czech race Sunday that left riders and bicycles piled atop each other. The Telenet-Baloise Lions rider came away with a fractured arm and a deep cut that required immediate surgery.

“She is conscious, but I have never seen such a wound,” team manager Sven Nys said shortly after the race. “It is an open wound and there is also a fracture. Her hip didn’t look good either. She also lost a lot of blood.”

The 18-year-old, who took the junior ‘cross world championships in Dubendorf earlier this year and recently joined Trek-Segafredo to race on the road, was immediately transported to a local hospital for surgery.

“Shirin Van Anrooij’s forearm was injured by a piece of a disc brake in the crash following the start of the race. She will undergo surgery this evening,” read a statement from her team. “At this moment, it looks like no muscles or tendons are heavily damaged.”

There has been no further update from the hospital.

The crash occurred slightly off-camera toward the close of the first lap as a tightly-bunched pack rounded a fast, swooping bend. A squeal of brakes can be heard before the camera pans to focus on a scattered pile of around 10 riders toward the inside of the bend.

“I heard Shirin calling and had to look away, because it didn’t look good. Very bizarre,” Belgian veteran Loels Sels said afterward. “They hooked together and I went on top of it too. I don’t think it ever happened in the cross before, such a heavy fall.”