Cyclocross

Romain Grégoire captures French U23 cyclocross title

18-year-old European and French junior road champion adds another trophy to his collection.

The 18-year-old Romain Grégoire won the French national under-23 cyclocross title on Saturday a muddy Liévin circuit in Pas-de-Calais.

Grégoire is the European and French junior road champion who also was a silver medalist at road worlds in 2021.

Now, the rider on the Continental Groupama-FDJ squad has one more trophy in his collection.

“It’s a surprise because I had not won a cyclocross [this season],” he said. “But I felt capable of winning.”

“I know myself well enough, I learned to manage. I like it when it is necessary
make the force speak, I have more trouble on smoother circuits,” he said.

Grégoire turns 19 on January 21. Like the Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel, he has opted to waive his selection for the world championships scheduled for the end of January in the United States.

“I’m going to take a break to prepare for the road season,”
he added.

French national under-23 cyclocross championship
1. Romain Grégoire (Conti Groupama-FDJ) 54:52.
2. Joris Delbove (Podiocom) at 37.
3. Clément Alleno (VC Dinan) 52.
4. Thibault Valognes (VC Rouen) 1:11.
5. Theo Thomas (Tormans) 1:41.
6. Antoine Huby (Cross Team Legendre) 2:03.

Romain Grégoire (AG2R Citröen U23) previewing the 118th Paris-Roubaix course in 2021. (Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

