Relive Marianne Vos’ eight cyclocross world titles

Marianne Vos is a history-maker.

The Dutch superstar set a new record Saturday in Fayetteville when she rode to her eighth cyclocross world title.

Vos went toe to toe with her compatriot, and the defending champion, Lucinda Brand in a thrilling face-off between the two. In the end, it was Vos that came out with the gold and the rainbow jersey in the sprint for the line.

Also read:

The victory came 16 years after her first world title at the tender age of 18 and eight after her last in 2014. It sets her apart from all other cyclocross riders with more rainbow jerseys in the discipline than any other.

Erik De Vlaeminck is the only rider to get close to Vos, with his seven world titles, while Hanka Kupfernagel is the next best female rider with four rainbow jerseys. We also can’t forget the three road world titles she holds and two on the track, plus two Olympic golds on the track and the road.

Thanks to the advent of the internet, we are able to enjoy every single one of Vos’ eight world titles. You can pick your year, or if you have time, watch all eight, but sit back and enjoy a master at work.

2006

In a similar fashion to how she would claim her eighth world title, Vos won her first in a two-up sprint against the defending champion Kupfernagel. She was just 18 and it was her first-ever elite rainbow jersey. By the end of the year, she would also have a road world title to her name.

2009

Vos would have to wait three years before she could don the rainbow jersey again. She would be on home soil again and it was defending champion Kupfernagel that she would get the better of to take the title. Her battles with the German rider would define the early part of her cyclocross career.

2010

The Dutch rider was on a roll now and there was nothing that could stop her from taking her third world title, not even the perilously slippery conditions out on course. She beat Kupfernagel yet again, but this time it would be by a massive 45 seconds.

2011

Vos proved once again untouchable in 2011 as she romped to her fourth rainbow jersey. She won some 17 seconds ahead of second-place Katie Compton, much to the dismay of American fans, following a last-lap attack that proved too much to handle.

2012

The 2012 season would be a bumper one for Vos with victories at the Olympic Games and a second road race world title to come. She kicked it off with a fifth cyclocross world title, more than any other woman had achieved before. She battled the sandy conditions to beat her compatriot Daphny Van Den Brand by 38 seconds.

2013

This is Vos’ most emphatic world title win so far after she smashed the field by 1:34 to ride into her sixth rainbow jersey. The Dutchwoman was in her prime and there was little that her rivals could do to stem the tide.

2014

Vos’ final world title in her run of six-in-a-row, and her seventh so far, came with another huge performance on home soil. She had plenty of time to celebrate as she rolled through to the finish line just over a minute ahead of Italy’s Eva Lechner.

2022

Eight years after winning her last world title, Vos returned to the top spot with a hard-fought victory in Fayetteville. She battled the whole way with compatriot Lucinda Brand, eventually taking her in the final sprint to the line. The victory had hints of her first back in 2006.