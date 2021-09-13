Q&A: Maghalie Rochette can’t wait for ‘cross season start after ‘amazing’ summer training

Pan-American champion Maghalie Rochette (Specialized/Feedback Sports) is a regular on the European cyclocross circuit.

The 28-year-old from Quebec won the 2019 UCI World Cup in Iowa City — a feat she’ll be looking to repeat this year.

How have you been keeping busy during the off-season?

I’ve been training specifically for cyclocross all summer. I couldn’t go to Europe until August because I overstayed last year to be able to finish the season through COVID [lockdown]. Additionally, being Canadian, I couldn’t easily come race in the U.S. since the border was closed. So I did a bunch of races in Canada, which included some road racing, some UCI MTB events, and some gravel events. I really wanted to race, because I saw last year how it affected me to not race for a full summer. I’m happy about the summer we had! I made the most of being home and trained as best I could.

How’s the CX training going? Any changes to the way you’ve prepared for the season?

Training is going amazing. Yes, I really stepped up my training this year. For a few years, I’ve been eyeing the 2021-22 season as the one where I wanted to be at my best, partly because of the worlds being in North America. In the past, even when I was at my best, I was never the best in Europe. I could do some top-5s, top-10s, but the best women were better than me, so I had a gap to fill. I worked hard on trying to fill that gap this summer.

What are your targets for this coming season?

There are a few. The main one is the 2022 World Championships in Fayetteville. I’m also targeting the beginning of the season with the three World Cups in the U.S. Finally, Christmas is a moment where I’ll try to be pretty fit.

Which courses/races are your favorites?

I really love Iowa City’s Jingle Cross. Namur is also a favorite. And on the North American scene, I love Rochester and Waterloo.

LOL — really I love most of them! I’m super excited to check out the Fayetteville course, too.

Do you have any equipment upgrades for the coming season?

I’m keeping all the same sponsors — equipment-wise, that means I’m still with Specialized, SRAM, Roval. But…yes, there will be upgrades! Can’t talk much about it quite yet though 🙂