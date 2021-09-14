Q&A: Eli Iserbyt is race-ready but still finalizing 2021-22 calendar

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen–Bingoal) is ranked eighth in the world and has won multiple Belgian, European, and world championships titles.

Iserbyt is the reigning European Champion, and last season, he finished second overall in the Superprestige series after winning two rounds.

We checked in with him before the start of the 2021-22 UCI cyclocross season kicked off.

How have you been keeping busy during the off-season?

We did a lot of road racing (the Tour of Belgium and one-day races) with the team. I also chose to go to Spain for a couple of training camps.

How’s the CX training going? Any changes to the way you’ve prepared for the season?

No big changes for my preparation. I know from the last two years that I have a really good preparation to start the CX season. The first big races of the year are the World Cups in America so when we get there I should be almost at 100 percent.

What are your targets for this coming season?

The World Cup and the world and European championships are the main goals for this season. The other races are still unclear due to the very busy schedule with the Belgian races.

Which courses/races are your favorites?

My favorite races are courses like Koppenberg, Valkenburg, Gavere, Overijse. I like all the courses where climbing is a big part of the race.

Do you have any equipment upgrades for the coming season?

The biggest equipment change is our new deal with Shimano. We will now ride on a fully Shimano-equipped Ridley X-Night with DT-Swiss CRC wheels.