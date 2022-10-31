Pauline Ferrand-Prévot shows off Ineos Grenadiers colors for the first time

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has shown off her Ineos Grenadiers colors for the first time ahead of her cyclocross debut this week at the Koppenbergcross.

The Frenchwoman, who won four world titles this year in mountain bike and gravel, signed a two-year deal with the Ineos Grenadiers squad earlier this month, becoming its first female rider and its first solely off-road competitor.

Ineos Grenadiers posted a video of Ferrand-Prévot in the team’s kit for the first time on its social media. The video shows her riding off-road on the Pinarello Crossista, the Italian company’s first foray into off-road riding, and the bike that she will be racing this winter.

Soon after her deal with the British team was confirmed, Ferrand-Prévot announced that she would be returning to the cyclocross discipline this winter after very limited racing in recent years. This has partially been down to injury, as well as a lack of equipment as her former bike sponsor BMC did not have a cyclocross model, ultimately preventing her from racing the discipline at all over the last two years.

The move to Ineos Grenadiers has opened the door for her return to cyclocross this winter. The Koppenbergcross organizers confirmed earlier this month that she would be on the start line of the iconic Belgian race Tuesday, and would also compete at the European championships in Namur this weekend.

Her return to cyclocross is part of her preparation for a gold medal bid in the mountain bike event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“It’s 50 minutes of racing, and I know that I can be good. It’s perfect for me, like between a cross-country race and a short race,” she said in a press conference this month. “I will be really happy to be back in Belgium and cyclocross, but we also started the MTB season in May now with the World Cup. So, it’s also a good way to don’t spend winter like without doing anything.”