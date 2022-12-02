Pauline Ferrand-Prévot heads to Antwerp, Dublin, Zolder in busy December

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will have a busy December with six big cyclocross races on her calendar over the next four weeks.

Races on her program include visits to Antwerp, Dublin, and Zolder as she ramps up her racing schedule.

Ferrand-Prévot returned to the ‘cross fields last month after years away following her big-ticket move to Ineos Grenadiers — making her the first female rider for the team.

The Frenchwoman made her debut at the Koppenbergcross, enduring a tricky day out that was hampered by mechanical races and ultimately finishing 12th. She went on to compete at the European championships a few days later, finishing seventh.

Ferrand-Prévot has been on a monthlong winter break since the European championships following a busy season of mountain bike racing.

She will return to competition in Boom this Saturday, heading then immediately to the Antwerp World Cup for Sunday. Dublin on December 11 for the next World Cup round is her next destination before taking a small Christmas break.

Ferrand-Prévot will pick up her racing again with a triple header of events, starting on December 26 with the Gavere World Cup in Belgium. She heads to Zolder the following day before hitting up Diegem to round off her festive racing period.