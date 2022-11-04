Pan American Cyclo-cross Championships to start tomorrow in Massachusetts

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Despite a cancelation by its original race venue in Costa Rica just a few weeks ago, the 2022 Pan American Cyclo-cross Championships will take place as planned tomorrow, November 4, as the weekend opener to the Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross in Falmouth, Massachusetts.

The Continental Championships will have titles on offer for not only elite men and women, but junior, U23 and Masters categories 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60- 64 and 65+ will also be competing for their chance at glory. The competition, held at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds, will be in conjunction with the final stop of the US Cyclocross Series (USCX), a four-race series hosted in the Northeast.

“We are thrilled to announce the Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross as the host organization for our 2022 Pan American Cyclo-cross Championships,” interim president of cross commission for the Pan American Cycling Confederation Josh Peacock said.

On the men’s side, defending champion Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) will be fighting against 27 registered riders to make it a double against the likes of Lance Haidet (L39ION of Los Angeles), 2018 Pan-Am winner Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing), Brannan Fix (Fix Racing) and multi-time Canadian champion, Michael van den Ham.

The women’s elite competition will also have US rider and defending champion Raylyn Nuss return to attempt a second Pan-Am title. It won’t be an easy task, however, as two-time Pan-American cyclocross champion and three-time Canadian Cyclocross champ Maghalie Rochette is back from illness to challenge the top step.

The 3.5km course for the championships features varied terrain: asphalt, grass, a sand pit, and wooded areas with bumpy roots. Not only that, there are a short set of steps and a set of three logs/mini-steps and plenty of corners. The course will likely be fast and dry throughout the day, as the forecast is set to be partly sunny skies and highly mild temperatures of 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 C).

The women’s elite event will start at 1:15 p.m. eastern time, with elite men will follow at 2:30 p.m.