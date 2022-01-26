Outside’s Biju Thomas, Skratch’s Allen Lim to cook for Team USA at cyclocross worlds

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

USA Cycling is sending 38 athletes to the UCI Cyclocross World Championships, and Chef Biju Thomas of Outside and Dr. Allen Lim of Skratch Labs will be preparing the meals for all of them throughout the weekend in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Thomas and Dr. Lim have collaborated for years, cooking for elite professionals and everyday riders around the world. The pair have co-written three Feed Zone cookbooks for athletes, drawing on their overlapping experience in the kitchen, in the lab, and on the road with professional cyclists.

“There’s this false narrative that to be an elite athlete you have to suffer unending hardship,” Dr. Lim said. “While there’s no doubt that it takes a lot of commitment, sacrifice, and pain to be the best, it’s also true that at this level — at the world championships — that nurturing and care to the point of ‘spoiling’ an athlete is not only deserved but an extraordinary competitive advantage. So on our home turf, we’re so excited to spoil these athletes with incredible food and hospitality.”

Thomas has been executive chef to scores of professional racers, race teams, and top-level races, from the Amgen Tour of California to Quick-Step. Thomas has appeared on the Food Network with Guy Fieri, and created the Little Curry Shop in Denver, Colorado.

“We are super excited to be able to look after some of the best cyclists in the world, especially as a lot of these athletes, coaches, and staff have grown up in cycling with us,” Thomas said. “It’s like being around family.”

