National champions Clara Honsinger and Curtis White headline US team at cyclocross worlds

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

USA Cycling announced Tuesday the 16 athletes who will be representing the United States at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Hoogerheide, Netherlands, February 2-5, 2023.

Recently crowned national champions Clara Honsinger (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) and Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation) headline the group of athletes. At the elite level, they’re joined by national championship runner-up and Pan American Continental Champion Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation).

Elite Men’s Pan American Champion Eric Brunner (Blue-Stages Racing) was selected to the team but declined his nomination.

Also read: Gallery: A dramatic, snow-filled 2022 Cyclocross National Championship men’s elite race

“USA Cycling has a strong team heading to Hoogerheide in a few weeks,” said USA Cycling’s mountain bike and cyclocross director, Jesse Anthony. The team just finished three weeks of racing in Belgium where they experienced European racing and sharpened their skills ahead of the World Championships.

“The development team, support by the MudFund, had two podiums in the junior races and are well-prepared for the lead into the World Championships including the final World Cup in France before we head to Hoogerheide.”

Also read: Clara Honsinger three-peats at 2022 US Cyclocross National Championship

The additional 13 spots are filled out by athletes at the U23 and Junior levels.

U23 Men

Jack Spranger (Bear National Team)

Andrew Strohmeyer (CX Hairs Devo)

U23 Women

Lizzy Gunsalus (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing)

Madigan Munro (Trek Factory Racing)

Junior Men

Andrew August (FinKraft Junior Cycling Team)

Daniel English (Bear National Team)

Miles Mattern (CX Hairs Devo)

Ben Stokes (FinKraft Junior Cycling Team)

David Thompson (FinKraft Junior Cycling Team)

Magnus White (Boulder Junior Cycling)

Junior Women