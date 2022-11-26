Marianne Vos powers to first victory in new rainbow jersey at X20 Trofee Kortrijk

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) outsprinted Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Deceuninck) at the X20 Trofee Kortrijk Urban Cross for her first victory in the 2022-23 cyclocross rainbow jersey.

Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal) finished third after leading the group of her, Vos, and Alvarado through the back half of the race as she looked to put classification time into series rival Fem Van Empel, who sat out the ‘cross.

“The race was fast all the time. Betsema set a really high pace, and when Alvarado came with us, I knew she would try something in the last lap,” Vos said afterward.

“Alvarado took some advantage, and I wanted to stay as close as possible so I could fight for the win, and in the last lap I just gave everything.”

Vos played it inch-perfect for the 108th ‘cross win of her career Saturday.

The Dutch megastar sat locked to the wheel of Betsema through the closing circuits of the race and marked out Alvarado when the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider surged away in the final lap.

Alvarado and Vos rounded the final corner together ahead of the long, grinding sprint to the line. Vos let Alvarado lead it out and launched from behind her compatriot around 50 meters out to win for the first time this ‘cross season.

“This is a real boost,” Vos said. “A win is always very nice and I am happy that I was able to race so well today. It was a tough cross, but it was absolutely worth it.”

Alvarado, Betsema, and much of the elite ‘cross peloton will double up Saturday’s Kortrijk race with the World Cup Hulst on Sunday – though Vos is not expected to start.

