Marianne Vos overcomes Lucinda Brand to win Dutch ’cross title

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Marianne Vos might be in the latter part of her career, but she still races to win.

And win she did at the Dutch national cyclocross championship Saturday, where Vos (Jumbo-Visma) finished some 20 seconds ahead of world champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise-Trek Lions) on the Rucphen circuit.

Former world champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) was third ahead of Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal).

The 2022 win marks Vos’ seventh Dutch national cyclocross title. She is also a seven-time world cyclocross champion (2006, 2009-2014), an Olympic road champion (2012) and a three-time world road champion (2006, 2012, 2013).

Vos, now 34, will now line up for the remaining World Cups in the Dutch jersey before heading to Arkansas for the world championship. Vos placed fourth on the Fayetteville course last year during a muddy World Cup when she crashed late in the race after battling at the front with Brand.