Marianne Vos (finally) takes a break after Paris-Roubaix-cyclocross blitz

It’s been a rich fall harvest for Dutch star Marianne Vos.

A pair of second-places at the road worlds and Paris-Roubaix at the turn of the month made for a speedy runway into a ‘cross campaign that saw Vos win two of the three American World Cup races in the past week.

After racing – and winning – near non-stop since March, Vos is finally hitting pause.

“I’m going to take a break now, but then I’ll build up to part two of the cyclocross season. I have already enjoyed three fantastic races here in the U.S. and great results,” Vos said after winning the Iowa World Cup this weekend.

“For me, it was a great experience this week … I’m very happy to be here and of course, with these results, I can go home with great satisfaction.”

Vos isn’t slowing down at 34 years of age. After a triplet of tough races against a field as much as a decade younger than her, Vos will take just the briefest of breaks before rebuilding for a return Stateside for the Fayetteville ‘cross worlds.

It was only an unlucky crash in Wednesday’s waterlogged race in the venue slated for the January worlds that undid Vos’ chances of an all-American sweep.

While Vos was denied her hattrick in Fayetteville, she will certainly consider her American mission accomplished. She’s earned some vital early season bragging rights over reigning world champ Lucinda Brand and the relentless Denise Betsema, and she knows what lies in wait ahead of her quest to return to the rainbow jersey for the first time in seven years.

“It’s definitely good to see the course ahead of January,” Vos told VeloNews this week. “We’ve seen it dry, we’ve seen it wet so that’s good.”

Vos has scored seven cyclocross world titles already.

If she’s able to dominate at the end of a non-stop season, she’d better start making room in her wardrobe for an eighth rainbow jersey while she’s back home, just in case.