Maddie Munro fully prepared for ’cross worlds U23 race

Coming off a block of elite European racing and training with Trek-Segafredo in Spain, Colorado’s Maddie Munro is eager to take the start line in Fayetteville for the world cyclocross championships.

Two years ago, Munro was third at the first-ever women’s junior world cyclocross championships.

While Munro will be racing the under-23 competition Sunday in Fayetteville, she has been racing in the elite races in Europe, where she nabbed a top-10 at the X²O Badkamers Trofee Herentals in addition to getting World Cup experience.

Munro was second at the recent U.S. cyclocross national championship, just behind her fellow Colorado Mesa University collegiate teammate Katie Clouse.

Munro races professionally for Trek Factory Racing, and Clouse is a member of the Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld squad. At worlds, both women will be suiting up for Team USA in the under-23 race.

“Hopefully we can do some USA teamwork and have a really good race,” Munro said. “I think [Clouse] is riding really strong right now, so it will be a good battle for sure.”

Munro said her preparation for worlds is as good as it could have been.

“I think I have done everything I could up until now. The preparation feels good. The training feels really good,” she said. “I had some good races in Europe and lots of progress there, so I am really looking forward to worlds.”

“I just got home from Spain just last week, after a big training camp with the Trek-Segafredo road team,” Munro said, adding Covid hasn’t affected her racing and training schedule too much.

“There are just more precautionary measures, obviously. Lots more testing,” Munro said. “So I haven’t really seen a lot of friends or family outside of the bubble. Just trying to keep it really tight and close while we’re training.”

In Arkansas, Munro will stay with her Trek team instead of the large Team USA contingent.

“We are getting an Airbnb, just trying to reduce the risk even more,” Munro said.

As for the course, Munro expect fast racing with bunch dynamics coming into play.

“Especially if it is dry, it will be a super fast course,” she said. “But I think still there are parts that suit every time of rider. There is a big climb, a set of stairs, and a lot of flat. It will be a mix-up of everything, but more group racing and a little bit more tactical.”

The women’s under-23 race is set for Sunday. VeloNews will be on site covering all the racing.