London confirmed as venue for 2022-23 cyclocross World Cup

The UCI Cyclocross World Cup will stop in London this year.

The UCI confirmed Thursday that the English capital was awarded the last of the slots in its leading cyclocross competition and raises the opportunity for Mathieu van der Poel, Marianne Vos, Wout van Aert et al. to take a winter trip to London.

“Flanders Classics and the UCI confirm the venue of the 9th round of the 2022-2023 UCI Cyclocross World Cup in London,” read a press note.

The date is pencilled in to Sunday 11 December, subject to final confirmation. The venue remains unknown at this stage.

VeloNews contacted Flanders Classics for further information Friday.

The U.K joins Spain as a new addition to this winter’s World Cup calendar.

A stop in Benidorm and the return to the snowcapped Val di Sole brings fresh wind to a competition typically dominated by racing in Belgium and the Netherlands. The trip to Britain also tips a nod toward reigning champion Tom Pidcock.

Top ‘crossers will also be back stateside later this year.

The 2022-23 World Cup will return to Fayetteville after it successfully staged a round of the 2021-22 competition and played host to ‘cross worlds in January.

