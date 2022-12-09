Munro, Sarkisov, Beard, and Haidet win collegiate cyclocross national titles

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

On the third day of the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships, in Hartford, Connecticut, the nation’s top collegiate athletes had their turn to compete for stars and stripes.

The varsity women kicked off a day of muddy conditions with Colorado Mesa University teammates Madigan Munro and Katie Clouse getting out front early. Munro eventually built a commanding two-minute lead and took it to her first collegiate cyclocross national title. Clouse finished second and Natalie Quinn of Fort Lewis College third.

National team member Katherine Sarkisov, racing for the University of Maryland, took home the win in the women’s collegiate club division, adding another national title to her collection before she lines up for the U23 race this weekend. Betty Hasse from the University of Rhode Island took second and Tori Glascock from Rutgers took third.

On the collegiate men’s side, another big name took home hardware when Lance Haidet (Cal Poly, SLO), who races for L39ION of Los Angeles, battled it out with Dillon McNeill (University of Nebraska) for a 13-second margin of victory. Nick Carter (Colorado State University) rounded out the podium.

In the varsity division, Austin Beard (Colorado Mesa University) rode away from a lead group of six to take the victory. Owen Clark (Brevard College) would roll in 43 seconds down with Daxton Mock (Colorado Mesa University) rounding out the podium.