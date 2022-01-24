How to watch the 2022 world cyclocross championships

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

For North American cyclocross fans, there are limited options for watching the world championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas this weekend. GCN has the streaming rights for the United States, and FloBikes will broadcast the races in Canada. The other option? Attend the races in person.

VeloNews will have Greg Kaplan and Ben Delaney on the ground in Fayetteville through the weekend, so you can of course follow along here on VeloNews.com as we cover the races, the riders, and the stories coming out of the event.

For those in Canada, FloBikes costs $150 for the year and can be watched on a phone, a computer, or on a TV via Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV. FloBikes coverage also includes the ASO road events including the classics, plus the world championships for road, track, and mountain bike as well as cyclocross.

For those in the United States, the GCN+ app will air ’cross worlds. GCN+ costs $50 for the year or $9 a month. GCN+ also includes many of the big road races like Milano-Sanremo and the Giro d’Italia, as well as feature films. GCN+ can be watched on phones, computers, and streaming devices like Fire TV and Chromecast.

2022 cyclocross worlds schedule

Friday, January 28

12:30 p.m. — Team Relay (not a medal event)

Saturday, January 29

11 a.m. — Junior Women

1 p.m. — Under-23 Men

2:30 p.m. — Elite Women

Sunday, January 30

11 a.m. — Junior Men

1 p.m. — Under-23 Women

2:30 p.m. Elite Men

All times are listed in the local Central Standard Time. Check FloBikes and GCN+ for their respective coverage schedules in your area.