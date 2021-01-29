How to watch the 2021 UCI cyclocross world championships in North America

Grab your cowbell and pour some mayonnaise on your frites, because the 2021 UCI cyclocross world championships in Ostende, Belgium are coming to a livestream near you this weekend.

’Cross worlds runs both Saturday and Sunday, with the under-23 men and elite women racing on Saturday morning (North American time), and the under-23 women and elite men racing on Sunday. You’re going to want to set your alarm clock early, as the under-23 races will kick off at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time on both days, with the elite races then going off at 9:10 a.m. EST on both days.

The action is being streamed live and on-demand on Flobikes.com, which is the official broadcaster partner for the race in the United States and Canada. FloBikes’ entire cyclocross broadcast details can be found on the Flobikes events web site.

There are plenty of questions that will be answered this weekend: Is it Wout van Aert or Mathieu van der Poel’s year? How will WorldTour road rider Heinrich Haussler fare? Will the sandy beach conditions in Ostende clog everyone’s drivetrains, or will gusts off the North Sea pummel the field? And will anyone break the Dutch stranglehold on the elite women’s crown?

For those fans hoping to watch the action, the schedule of events is below:

Saturday, January 30

UNDER-23 MEN: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m EST

ELITE WOMEN: 9:10 – 10:15 a.m. EST

Sunday, January 30

UNDER-23 WOMEN: 7:30 – 8: 30 a.m. EST

ELITE MEN: 9:10 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. EST