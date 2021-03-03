FloSports to broadcast 2022 UCI cyclocross world championships in Fayetteville

The biggest cyclocross race on U.S. soil now has a broadcast home.

FloSports, the parent company to streaming service FloBikes.com, has secured the U.S. rights to broadcast next year’s UCI cyclocross world championships, which is being held in Fayetteville, Arkansas. FloBikes.com and the FloSports app will be the exclusive homes to all of the action, which runs January 29-30, 2022.

The deal also includes the 2021 cyclocross World Cup round to be held in Fayetteville. That race will be broadcast on FloBikes.com and on the FloSports streaming app on October 13, 2021.

“FloSports is the logical partner, and unequivocally the best suited as they continuously raise the bar in quality streaming cyclocross race offerings,” said Brook Watts, race director for both events. “The company has emerged as the leader in both engaging cycling content and live race coverage with their exclusive agreement to stream UCI events and cyclocross in particular.”

The race will be the biggest U.S. cyclocross event in nearly a decade. In 2013 the U.S. became the first country outside of continental Europe to host the UCI world cyclocross championships when host city Louisville, Kentucky held the race. Since then, the event has returned to more traditional hosts — Belgium and the Netherlands have both held the event twice since 2013.

Ryan Fenton, FloSports’ director of global rights acquisition, said securing the event was “a company priority.”

“Our U.S. subscribers made it clear that this event, held in the United States for the first time since 2013, was important to them,” Fenton said. “It’s also a natural step for FloSports as we continue to look for ways to invest in and promote the sport domestically in the United States. We are proud to partner with Brook and his team to bring this race to our platform.”

FloSports adds the event to its quiver of live broadcast rights, which includes a smattering of stage races, grand tours, and one-day classics. Currently, FloSports is the North American and Australian rights holder for the Tour of Flanders, Gent-Wevelgem, and other events produced by Flanders Classics; it also has the Tour de Suisse, Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge, and the UCI Cyclocross series. In Canada, FloSports is the rights holder for the Tour de France, Paris-Roubaix, and Critérium du Dauphiné broadcasts.