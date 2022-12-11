Curtis White wins tight 2022 US Cyclocross National Championship
Eric Brunner keeps his title defense close as Kerry Werner rounds out the podium on a snowy day.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT (VN) — After years of second best, Curtis White is a cyclocross national champion.
The Steve Tilford Foundation rider won the 2022 US Cyclocross National Championship men’s elite race on Sunday amid progressively heavier snowfall, taking the fight to defending champion Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) in a close, back and forth race.
Kerry Werner (Kona Adventure Team) finished a minute back on the pair for third.
Results
More to follow…