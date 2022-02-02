’Cross worlds audio reactions: Pidcock, Vos, van der Haar, locals, and more

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Was Marianne Vos right to play cat and mouse with her compatriot Lucinda Brand in pursuit of her record eighth world title? What did Tom Pidcock think about the course and his competition?

The cyclocross world championships came to the United States for only the second time in history, and fans and racers traveled from around the world to attend.

Host Ben Delaney and VeloNews web editor Greg Kaplan covered the weekend’s racing in Fayetteville, Arkansas. On this episode, Ben and Greg discuss the highlights and scuttlebutts of the racing, and bring you the thoughts of the top racers, the fans, and the locals in their own words.