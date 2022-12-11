Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

GET 30% OFF OUTSIDE+

Fuel All Your Adventures With This Holiday Sale

SAVE NOW

VeloNews News Cyclocross
Cyclocross

Clara Honsinger three-peats at 2022 US Cyclocross National Championship

Raylyn Nuss and Austin Killips rounded out the podium on a snowy day in the northeast.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT (VN) — Clara Honsinger (EF Education–Tibco–SVB) dominated the 2022 US Cyclocross National Championship women’s elite race on Sunday to take her third consecutive national title in the discipline.

Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation) took second about 90 seconds later, and Austin Killips (Nice Bikes) rounded out the podium on the snowy day.

The race got off to a hot start, knocking top-rated Honsinger back a few places early in the first lap. But it wouldn’t take long for the defending champion to regain her positioning and build a gap that soon grew to over a minute.

Results

More to follow…

Stay On Topic

promo logo