Clara Honsinger three-peats at 2022 US Cyclocross National Championship

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT (VN) — Clara Honsinger (EF Education–Tibco–SVB) dominated the 2022 US Cyclocross National Championship women’s elite race on Sunday to take her third consecutive national title in the discipline.

Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation) took second about 90 seconds later, and Austin Killips (Nice Bikes) rounded out the podium on the snowy day.

The race got off to a hot start, knocking top-rated Honsinger back a few places early in the first lap. But it wouldn’t take long for the defending champion to regain her positioning and build a gap that soon grew to over a minute.

Results

More to follow…