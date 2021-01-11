Clara Honsinger, Katie Compton, and Curtis White named to Team USA for 2021 UCI world cyclocross championships

USA Cycling announced Monday the roster for the 2021 UCI world cyclocross championships in Ostend, Belgium, January 30-31, 2021.

Highlighting the United States’ roster are Clara Honsinger — who has already landed two podiums in the abbreviated ’cross racing calendar — and 15-time national champion Katie Compton, who was fourth at the 2020 worlds.

Compton has 23 cyclocross World Cup wins to her name, along with four medals at the ’cross world championships. Her 130 UCI wins sets her apart as the most successful ’cross athlete in the United States.

The athletes who will be representing the United States have already been racing in Europe, despite challenging restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

USA Cycling’s cyclocross manager Jesse Anthony said, “The six athletes who qualified for the world championships this year are on track for very strong performances despite the significant challenges they faced to compete in Europe this year. It’s been truly inspiring to see the resilience and determination demonstrated by all six of these athletes, and the U.S. cyclocross community can be very proud of all of them. I am excited to see what they do in Ostend, and podium finishes are a realistic goal for this team.”

Joining Honsinger and Compton in the women’s race are Rebecca Fahringer who was 15th in 2020, and Kaitie Keough who did not make the race last season due to injury.

Standout youngster Madigan Munro, who placed third in the first-ever junior women’s cyclocross world championship race last year, will be starting the under-23 event.

Curtis White will be competing in the elite men’s race after his career-best world cup finish at Dendermonde earlier this season.

Team USA roster for the 2021 UCI world cyclocross championships

U23 Women

Madigan Munro (Boulder, CO; Trek Factory Racing)

Elite Women

Katie Compton (Colorado Springs, CO; KFC Racing/Trek/Knight Composites)

Rebecca Fahringer (Concord, NH; Kona/Maxxis/Shimano)

Clara Honsinger (Portland, OR; Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)

Kaitie Keough (Colorado Springs, CO; Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)

Elite Men

Curtis White (Delanson, NY; Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)

Schedule for the 2021 UCI world cyclocross championships

Saturday, January 30: Junior Women, U23 Men, then Elite Women

Sunday, January 31: Junior Men, U23 Women, then Elite Men