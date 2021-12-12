Clara Honsinger dominates 2021 USAC cyclocross elite national championship

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

WHEATON, ILLINOIS (VN) — Clara Honsinger (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) dominated the 2021 USAC national cyclocross championships from the first lap, to defend the title she earned two years ago.

“I’ll be honest, I put a lot of pressure on myself coming into this race, the win and so to accomplish it and just nail it — smooth and steady — it’s such a good feeling,” Honsinger said. “It’s like we hit the goal — bullseye!”

Raylin Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) and Sonny Gilbert (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) took second place and third place, respectively, and earned valuable UCI points which may contribute to selection for the Fayetteville, Arkansas world championship team.

Honsinger used superb skill — and power — to ride away from the field and take her second elite national cyclocross title. (Photo: Greg Kaplan)

Gilbert won the single-speed national championships just 24 hours before again stepping on the podium.

The 2020 national championships event was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions, allowing Honsinger to wear the jersey she won in 2019 for an additional year.

In the first of five laps, Honsinger sat in sixth position, but halfway through the nearly 12-minute circuit, she gapped the bunch and never looked back. She built an insurmountable lead on the drying, but still technically challenging course that suited powerful and riders skilled in slick conditions.

Three dozen women started the championship race in ideal conditions.

Pit crews were busy with riders swapping bikes nearly every lap. The course had been dry and temperatures hovering around freezing earlier in the week, but a change in weather moved into the region on Saturday, following heavy rain on Friday night and blustery winds on Saturday that did not quite dry the course.

2021 USA Cycling elite national championship women results

Clara Honsinger (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), 47:42 Raylin Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing), 50:58 Sonny Gilbert (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build), 51:05 Hannah Arensman (Sycamore Cycles), 51:07 Anna Megale (Trek Cyclocross Collective), 52:53

Women’s U23 national championship

Clouse took her second national championship in four days after winning the collegiate event. (Photo: SnowyMountain Photography)

In the U23 championship event, 2021 collegiate national champion Katie Clouse (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) and Madigan Munro (Trek Factory Racing) outclassed their competitors.

Clouse repeated her performance of the Thursday previous to take the win in 47:29 in the U23 category ahead of Munro and Lizzy Gunsalus (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) who trailed by 1:19 and 3:04.

“I just tried to ride the smoothest race and I think technically that helped me a lot,” said Clouse.

Clouse will head off to Europe on Monday for a block of racing before she returns home to prepare for the world championships.

Into the second of four laps, Clouse took the lead from Lauren Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Co) with Munro trailing. Over the following laps extended her lead to an insurmountable 79 seconds by the end of the race.

Munro made her second podium appearance, after finishing in third in the collegiate event. She had suffered mechanical and tire troubles on Thursday but rode a straightforward race in the U23 event.

“A lot of bad luck in the first couple of laps but then it kind of got a lot better after that,” Munro said.

Women’s junior 17-18 national championship

The women’s junior 17-18 championship event was won by Katherine Sarkisov (CXHairs Devo-Trek Bikes) in 47:58. Keira Bond (Boulder Junior Cycling) came through the line 49 seconds back, and Kaya Mugrave (Bear National/WCX) was a further four seconds in arrears at :53.