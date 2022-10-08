Clara Honsinger and Lars van der Haar win Trek XC Cup C1 elite races

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Clara Honsinger (EF Education-TIBCO-Svb) and Lars van der Haar (Balois Trek Lions) took the top podium spots in the Trek XC Cup C1 elite races on Friday in Waterloo, Wisconsin.

Clara Honsinger wins the women’s elite race at the Trek XC Cup C1 men’s elite race. (Photo: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Honsinger, the American cyclocross national champion, finished 22 seconds ahead of Helene Clauzel (AS Bike Racing), while Manon Bakker (Crelan-Fristads) finished another second down to round out the podium.

Van der Haar beat Daan Soete (Deschacht – Hens – Maes) by three seconds. David Menut (AS Bike Racing) finished a couple seconds later for third place in the hour-long race.

Lars van der Haar wins the men’s elite race at the Trek XC Cup C1 men’s elite race (Photo: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Racing continues all weekend in Waterloo, highlighted by the UCI Cyclocross World Cup on Sunday. The elite women race at 12:30 p.m. central time followed by the elite men at 2:00 p.m.