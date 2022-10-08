Clara Honsinger and Lars van der Haar win Trek XC Cup C1 elite races
The event opens kicks off a weekend of racing in Waterloo, Wisconsin highlighted by the UCI Cyclocross World Cup Sunday.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Clara Honsinger (EF Education-TIBCO-Svb) and Lars van der Haar (Balois Trek Lions) took the top podium spots in the Trek XC Cup C1 elite races on Friday in Waterloo, Wisconsin.
Honsinger, the American cyclocross national champion, finished 22 seconds ahead of Helene Clauzel (AS Bike Racing), while Manon Bakker (Crelan-Fristads) finished another second down to round out the podium.
Van der Haar beat Daan Soete (Deschacht – Hens – Maes) by three seconds. David Menut (AS Bike Racing) finished a couple seconds later for third place in the hour-long race.
Racing continues all weekend in Waterloo, highlighted by the UCI Cyclocross World Cup on Sunday. The elite women race at 12:30 p.m. central time followed by the elite men at 2:00 p.m.