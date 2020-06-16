Canyon Inflite range catches a refresh

Leaning on the feedback from — and successes of — world champions Mathieu van der Poel and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, Canyon is refreshing the Inflite cyclocross and gravel bike lineup.

Canyon’s signature ‘kink’ in the top tube is part of a frame design that allows for compliance, and mud clearance.

The Canyon Inflite CF SLX, CF SL, and aluminum AL SLX are outfitted with the latest component groups from Shimano and SRAM. The Canyon FK0045 CF Disc fork adorns the four additional bikes in the range.

The pro-level Inflite CF SLX 9 Team ($4,499) gets the SRAM Force eTap AXS group, rolls on Schwalbe X-One Allround TLE 33mm tires wrapped around Reynolds AR41 DB wheels. The SLX 9 Team is decked out in Alpecin-Fenix livery.

The Inflite CF SL 8 ($3,299), at 7.9kg, gets a SRAM Force CX1 group, Reynolds AR41 DB wheels, and Schwalbe X-One Allround TLE 33mm skinwall tires. Riders will sit on a Selle Italia SLS saddle. The Inflite CF SL 8 frame is decked out in stealth or hot mint colors.

Canyon Inflite SL 8. Photo: Canyon

The entry-level carbon frame in the series, the Canyon Inflite CF SL 7 ($2,299) is dressed in either a stealth colorway or Alpecin-Fenix replica colors. This ‘cross bike has been outfitted with a SRAM Rival drivetrain, Selle Italia’s ModelX saddle, and DT Swiss C1800 Spline DB wheels with Schwalbe X-One Allround TLE 33 mm Skinwall tires, which make up an 8.2kg package.

Canyon Inflite CF SL 7.

For the price-conscious, and aluminum frame fans, the Canyon Inflite AL 6 ($1,699) also gets an Alpecin-Fenix replica scheme or a race black look. The SRAM Apex group completes this bike.

Canyon Inflite 5. Photo: Canyon

All three bikes are available in sizes 3XS, 2XS, XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL.