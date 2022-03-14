Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com to cease after current season

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

In a social media post Monday, Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com announced it would not continue after the 2022 season.

The team has been home to two-time national champion Clara Honsinger, who was on the podium at international events in 2021 and 2022. Honsinger had Katie Clouse, Katie Keough, and Emma White as teammates

Some of the men to roll through in Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com colors have been Tim Johnson, Jeremy Powers, Curtis White, and Stephen Hyde — who was coaching U.S. riders at the 2022 UCI world cyclocross championships.

While Cannondale currently sponsors the EF Education men’s and women’s road teams, the partnership with the cyclocross team was the brand’s longest-running partnership.

Team members — current and past — took to their social media accounts, as well as commenting on the team’s Instagram post to thank the team for the memories.

“You guys are awesome. I appreciated the 4yrs I raced on the team as much as the years I got to race against you!!” wrote Ryan Trebon

“I am filled with gratitude and appreciation to have spent 9 seasons pursuing my passion with the team. Thank you for your influence on my career, the careers of so many others, and the entire sport,” said Curtis White.

“What an incredible legacy you leave behind. So happy and proud to have been a part of it all myself. Forever grateful for my time with you all and the entire sport owes you a giant round of applause,” wrote Stephen Hyde.

“Going to miss my family so much!” commented Katie Clouse

The statement made via Instagram appears to put a hard stop at the end of the current year, the conclusion of the social media posts leaves room for speculation about the team’s “next chapter.”

“Over the course of 16 seasons our Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld team has had an incredible journey. We’ve won dozens of national championships, along with world cups, raced at iconic venues in our sport, supported America’s talented racers, and have made countless memories with the friends we met along the way. Unfortunately, all journeys must come to an end. Today, we’re sharing the difficult news that the Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld team will not return next season. While it’s a hard decision, we know the time is right.”

“We can end our run feeling proud of everything we accomplished together. All of our achievements have been possible because of Cannondale. We cannot thank them enough for their support of our team and the sport. We also want to recognize SRAM/Zipp, who has been our partner for the past 16 seasons as well. We couldn’t have raced at this level without the best equipment in the world. And of course, we have to thank our fans. From the slopes of Mt. Krumpit to the muddy fields of Belgium, we’ll always remember your passion. Thank you to everyone who has supported us. We’re looking forward to our next chapter.”