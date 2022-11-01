American teenager Andrew August wins men’s junior race at Koppenbergcross

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Andrew August stormed to the win in the junior men’s race at Koppenbergcross on Tuesday. The 16-year-old, who is part of the Euro Cross Academy, finished well clear of Oliver Akers and Vaclav Jezek to win the race.

Just a few days ago, August had finished fourth in the junior men’s race at the Maasmechelen round of the World Cup. After the race he penned an exclusive diary for VeloNews, stating: “This marked my best finish in a World Cup race and now gives me confidence for the rest of the season.”

August, who had a busy season on the road in Europe before switching to cyclocross for the winter, attacked early on the first lap and built up a healthy lead over the chasers. He managed to maintain and even extend his advantage to 46 seconds by the finish, winning alone and taking a huge win for both himself and the Euro Cross Academy.

“I’m just super happy to win on such an iconic course,” August told VeloNews.

“I took it up on the first lap and accelerated away on one of the straight sections. I found myself with a small gap and then just built on that. The plan was to basically ride my own race, and that’s how it panned out in the end. Once I had the gap at over 30 seconds I knew that I had the win as long as I stayed out of trouble. This is my biggest cyclocross win, and to do it at such an important race is an amazing feeling.”

August will return to the US after this block of racing before building up the US nationals later this winter. He will return to Europe for more cyclocross action in the new year and then switch back to the road. Tuesday’s win in Belgium is a huge confidence booster for the young rider.

“This gives me confidence for the year and I can now say that I’m one of the top riders now. I want to carry that into the rest of the season. The camp has been great and it’s really paid off. From here I’ll go home and rest. Then it’s a preparation race, and then nationals. I’ll come back to Europe after nationals.”

The U.S. team had further success with David Thompson finishing in eighth and Magnus White in ninth.