Cyclists’ Alliance appoints dedicated Ethics Officer

Experienced legal counsel appointed to new role at TCA to assist riders with queries and complaints.

The Cyclists’ Alliance (TCA) has appointed Judith van Maanen to the newly created position of Ethics Officer.

The TCA, a body run by former and current pros, aims to provide support to female riders before and after their career.

The new Ethics Officer role will act as a first point of contact for complaints and queries, guiding riders through relevant regulations, codes and applicable law, and navigating them through various stakeholders involved in the process such as the UCI Ethics Commission, National federations or local police.

“Recent news and developments in women’s cycling make it transparent that the sport needs significant change to its culture,” Iris Slappendel, Founder of the TCA said Tuesday.

“Judith is an experienced Legal Counsel and an avid amateur cyclist with a detailed understanding of women’s cycling. Our case-work regularly deals with routine mistreatment and sexual harassment of riders, so this role will be hugely important as we make our next step to support as many riders as possible.”

Van Maanen will also work to educate riders on what TCA considers as a breach of professional codes, to drive greater awareness and understanding of when to utilize TCA support and for what purpose.

The appointment of the Ethics Officer marks one of the first changes TCA has implemented since being awarded a Rapha Foundation grant earlier this year. The grant was made to assist the expansion of TCA’s services and help deliver a seven-point plan to revolutionize the compensation and culture of professional women’s cycling.