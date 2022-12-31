Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

NEW YEARS SALE

Get 50% Off Outside+, Ends Jan. 2

SAVE NOW

VeloNews News
News

Cycling world pays tribute to former pro and sports director Noël Dejonckheere

He worked with the 7-Eleven and BMC Racing Teams, as well as spending a decade leading USA Cycling's U23 development program in Belgium.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The cycling world has paid tribute to former pro cyclist and sport director Noël Dejonckheere after he died earlier this week, aged 67.

Dejonckheere turned pro in 1979 after winning an amateur points race at the track world championships the previous year. He was a double champion at Paris-Nice and won six stages of the Vuelta a España across his career.

Following his retirement, he worked with the 7-Eleven/Motorola squad for almost eight years. He then spent a decade leading USA Cycling’s development program in Izegem, Belgium, before joining BMC Racing as its European operations manager.

Also read: Former pro cyclist and sport director Noël Dejonckheere dies at age of 67

Former road pro turned gravel racer, Peter Stetina was one of those who paid tribute to the Belgian. “RIP Noel. He had a lasting impact on so many riders careers. Including mine,” Stetina wrote on Twitter.

John Lelangue worked with Dejonckheere at BMC racing. “Sad day for cycling with the passing away of Noël Dejonckheere. I met him first as a National Coach at USA Cycling and had the opportunity to work with him during 10 years at BMC where he was a great Operations Manager. Such a passionnate [sic] and professional man! Rest in Peace Noël.”

 

Stay On Topic

promo logo