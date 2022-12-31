Cycling world pays tribute to former pro and sports director Noël Dejonckheere

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The cycling world has paid tribute to former pro cyclist and sport director Noël Dejonckheere after he died earlier this week, aged 67.

Dejonckheere turned pro in 1979 after winning an amateur points race at the track world championships the previous year. He was a double champion at Paris-Nice and won six stages of the Vuelta a España across his career.

Following his retirement, he worked with the 7-Eleven/Motorola squad for almost eight years. He then spent a decade leading USA Cycling’s development program in Izegem, Belgium, before joining BMC Racing as its European operations manager.

Former road pro turned gravel racer, Peter Stetina was one of those who paid tribute to the Belgian. “RIP Noel. He had a lasting impact on so many riders careers. Including mine,” Stetina wrote on Twitter.

John Lelangue worked with Dejonckheere at BMC racing. “Sad day for cycling with the passing away of Noël Dejonckheere. I met him first as a National Coach at USA Cycling and had the opportunity to work with him during 10 years at BMC where he was a great Operations Manager. Such a passionnate [sic] and professional man! Rest in Peace Noël.”

