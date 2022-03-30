Cycling author Richard Moore dies

Become a Member

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Richard Moore, one of the founding members of The Cycling Podcast and the author of several high profile cycling books has died.

The Scottish writer died on Sunday having only just been in Belgium to cover Gent-Wevelgem. His friends and colleagues at The Cycling Podcast confirmed the tragic news on social media on Wednesday.

Moore, a former racer who had represented Scotland at the Commonwealth Games, was born in 1973.

“Monday was an unfathomably difficult day. In the morning we received the news that our leader, lynchpin, friend and brother Richard Moore had passed away. We are all shattered,” a message from The Cycling Podcast read.

“Before the podcast’s genesis in 2013, Richard had already built one flourishing career as a brilliant, versatile and prolific author and journalist. His books won awards, his warmth and humour drew friends – an enormous circle of the most diverse personality types spanning sports and continents. To us, he was a force of nature, unerring but above all unifying. There can be no consolation today, but the closest thing is knowing that the network of affection and love he knitted will now become an edifice of support for those most deeply affected by this loss.”

“The Cycling Podcast would simply never have started without Richard. Our thumbs would still be poised over the record button, frozen in June 2013. He cajoled, drove, supported, and indulged us from the first episode to what will not be the last, released a week ago, for we owe him that and so much more.

After hanging up his wheels, Moore found fame and recognition as a journalist. He wrote for virtually every English-speaking cycling publication on the circuit including Cycling Weekly, CyclingNews, Rouleur, Cycle Sport, and VeloNews. It was as an author that Moore truly flourished.

He wrote across a multitude of topics, including cycling and running. Some of his most cherished works included Slaying the Badger, Etape, the Dirtiest Race in History, Sky’s the Limit, and the Bolt Supremacy.

He set up The Cycling Podcast alongside fellow authors Daniel Friebe and Lionel Birnie and the trio grew the title into the biggest and most successful podcast in cycling. The brand branched out later with a women’s cycling specific podcast that featured riders and writers from and around the women’s peloton.

Soon after the news broke social media was flooded with tributes from riders, fellow journalists, and fans of Moore’s work.

Everyone at VeloNews would like to send their deepest condolences to Richard’s friends, family, and loved ones.

