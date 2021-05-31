Critérium du Dauphiné stage 2: Lukas Pöstlberger fends off group in ‘planned’ victory

It was a repeat breakaway victory Monday in the second stage at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

A four-rider breakaway pulled clear in the hilly, 172.8km from Brioude to Saugues across the edges of the Massif Central. Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) was the lone survivor, and held an 18-second gap at the red kite.

The front group left it too late, and just like Sunday, a solo breakaway rider fended off the bunch to win. And also like Sunday’s opening stage, Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) finished second.

Pöstlberger said he targeted the stage when he saw the route weeks ago.

“I planned it already a few weeks, and I believed I could do it,” Pöstlberger said. “I saw the profile and I thought the climbs would be too difficult for the sprinters. It was hard. I was trying to pace myself on the climb, but the last kicker got me. The last ‘K’ was just awful, it was just pain.”

Pöstlberger also dons the leader’s jersey with the victory and the brave solo effort.

🇫🇷 #Dauphiné: Lukas Pöstlberger (BOH) gana en solitario la 2ª etapa en Saugues. Colbrelli (TBV), 2º, encabeza al pelotón de favoritos a 11", con @alejanvalverde, 3º. Grandes piernas del Bala hoy en los últimos repechos, pero… 😔 pic.twitter.com/TowFdXUhWy — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) May 31, 2021

How it unfolded

Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) was the sole survivor from a four-rider attack in the five-climb stage. The Austrian nursed a lead of just under three minutes on the main bunch with about 15km to go.

Overnight leader Brent Van Moer (Lotto-Soudal), winner of Sunday’s opening by fending off the chasing pack, was happy to enjoy his day in yellow. He lost contact on the final climb, opening the door for a new leader.

GC teams Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers lurked at the front of the main group, but didn’t seem too interested in chasing down the gap all alone.

Pöstlberger hit the day’s final second-category climb with 11km to go, and was dangling with two minutes’ lead as the bunch seemed indecisive. The finale, packed with two steep climbs, was too difficult for some of the pure sprinters, and not steep enough for the GC riders to get too worried.

Froome is dropped too https://t.co/baWqcBI65B #Dauphine — Radio Critérium du Dauphiné EN 🇬🇧 (@radiotour_en) May 31, 2021

All eyes this week are on Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation), racing this week in an important test in a return to the Tour de France next month. Froome said he was hoping to stay with the favorites this week, but lost the wheel with about 9km to go.

Ineos Grenadiers kept a steady a pressure on the front without putting it into overdrive, and Pöstlberger saw his leash reduced to less than one minute with 7km to go.

Ben O’Connor (Ag2r-Citroën) jumped out of the GC group with just under 6km to go to chase Pöstlberger with a short descent and punchy finale to go.

It appeared the Austrian was doomed, but he kept digging, and celebrated the win that he said was planned weeks ago. Colbrelli led the bunch ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to defend the points jersey, and remains in second, now 11 seconds back.

None of the major GC favorites lost time, while Froome crossed the line at 3:25 back.

🇫🇷 #Dauphiné: La ventaja se va acortando rápidamente para Pöstlberger (BOH), pero a poco de coronar el austríaco aguanta con 1'05" sobre Gall (DSM) y 1'15" con el pelotón, donde siguen Verona, Bala, Roji, Enric y Miguel Ángel. 🏁 8 km a la meta de Saugues. pic.twitter.com/IkES5I2k0v — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) May 31, 2021

What’s next

The 73rd Critérium du Dauphiné continues Tuesday with the 172.2km third stage from Langeac to Saint-Haon-Le-Vieux.

The opening half of the stage covers hilly terrain, ideal for a breakaway to form. After the day’s main climb at Col des Limites about midway through the stage, a long descent leads to some rolling country until a sharp uphill kicker to the line.

The stage should be a tug-of-war between the attackers and the sprinters ahead of the individual time trial Thursday.