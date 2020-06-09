Colorado Classic to move ahead with revised format and ‘made for TV streaming’ model

After the success of its innovative live streaming model during the 2019 edition of the Colorado Classic, race promoters plan to offer even more opportunities for viewing the event in 2020.

Event organizers plan to provide free, start-to-finish coverage of the women’s four-day stage race, to be distributed by dozens of outlets worldwide. New this year are features such as immersive point-of-view cameras, Zoom watch parties, super-fan simulcasts, guest commentator drop-ins and behind-the-scenes coverage of pre and post-race activities.

This streaming model is a concurrent effort to keep the race on the calendar, despite the newfound challenges of hosting a bike race amidst the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, race organizers plan to limit the gathering of crowds, eliminate all on-site ancillary activities, start/finish expo festivals, and the race hospitality tents and services.

“The infrastructure around this year’s race will be scaled back but our top priority is to create an opportunity for world-class competition in an environment that best supports and focuses on the health and well being of riders and staff,” said Lucy Diaz, the CEO of the RPM Events Group. “We are working closely with State and City organizations, health authorities, and the sports governing bodies to create protocols and processes that ensure the health and safety for everyone.”

The race will unfold in four host communities throughout Colorado, so event organizers are working closely with officials at the state, county, and city levels. Additionally, race organizers are revising some of the race routes and start/finish locations to minimize the impact on its local host communities and the need for public safety officials. Nevertheless, both race organizers and the host communities are dedicated to ensuring that the race go on in the safest way possible.

“The Colorado Classic is working diligently within the public health orders to have this race,” said Rose Abello, Tourism Director at Snowmass Tourism. “We are looking forward to welcoming the best female riders from all over the world to Snowmass and look forward to cheering for them via live stream just as enthusiastically as we would have in person at the finish line.”