Colorado Classic to launch ‘Business in Sport’ webinar series

The series which kicks off Wednesday, April 15th at 2:30MST will feature panel discussions addressing topics that many athletes deal with during their careers.

In light of the stalled race season, the promoters of the Colorado Classic are launching a webinar series called ‘Business in Sport, in hopes of keeping their audience engaged and informed during the coronavirus pandemic. The Colorado Classic is scheduled to take place August 27 – 30, 2020.

Last year, the Colorado Classic came thundering into the women’s peloton and since then, event organizers have been working tirelessly toward their goal of making it the best women’s race in the world while also developing a year-round platform that celebrates and empowers female athletes. This includes engaging with athletes even when they’re not racing.

“Our Colorado Classic team feels a sense of responsibility to the athletes in the women’s peloton, and since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak we have been closely watching the impacts the virus has had on the sport,” Lucy Diaz, CEO of RPM Events Group, LLC said.

With all professional sporting events currently canceled or postponed, our hearts go out to the athletes who rely on competition and prize money to support their livelihoods. We’ve been brainstorming ways in which we can make a meaningful contribution to the sporting community. In this time when so many of us are ‘sheltering in place,’ we’re hoping to make use of this downtime to expand the athletes’ skills and knowledge, both on and off the bike.”

The series, which kicks off Wednesday April 15th at 2:30 PM MST (12:30 PM EST), will feature panel discussions addressing topics that many athletes deal with during their careers. From creating a brand to attracting sponsorships, the series will bring together industry experts in the sport and business to share their experiences and advice with today’s athletes and team staff.

All discussions are free and open to the public and accessible via RSVP. Though the conversation will be steered specifically towards female athletes, all are welcome.