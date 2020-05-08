Co2uT Gravel event offers pre-registration to women

There’s a new gravel race in western Colorado, and event organizers have a lofty goal: they are aiming for a 50/50 split of male and female participants.

The event is Co2uT Gravel, named for its unique place on the map. On October 10, 2020, riders will choose from five different race distances, from 30 to 180 miles. Each route begins and ends in the mountain bike mecca of Fruita, Colorado, and takes in the rugged terrain of the Bookcliffs mountain range. The 125-mile route crosses the border and makes a sweeping loop into Utah.

The inaugural event is produced by Team Evergreen, the oldest and largest cycling club in Colorado. They recently acquired the wildly popular Beti Bike Bash, a women’s-only mountain bike event. Race director Morgan Murri is committed to making the inaugural Co2uT Gravel a smashing success for women.

“We’re reserving a spot for 200 female riders (which is 20 percent of our 1,000 rider limit). That’s a pretty good start towards our 50/50 goal, with more incentives to come, once general registration opens in June,” Murri said.

One of these incentives is a women’s-only pre-registration that will open at 8:00 AM MST on Sunday, May 10. The first 100 women to register will receive a Co2uT “Gravel-Girl Promo.” This will include a 50 percent credit towards registration (for the same distance or shorter) to give to a sister, girlfriend, bestie, partner, daughter, niece, mother, grandmother, etc.

When COVID-19 regulations allow, event organizers will be offering camps, including a women’s camp, and recon rides. On the virtual side, they’re offering complimentary training plans, coaching opportunities, and video tutorials/virtual tours.

“With the current situation, we might not be able to lead our group rides now, but we can still be a trusted resource in the gravel community,” Murri said. “Whether you’ve raced and placed in the Dirty Kanza, you’re simply ‘gravel-curious’, or you’re coming from a different cycling discipline, we’re here to help you reach your goals.”

Pre-registration for women will open May 10, at 8:00 AM MST, with general registration on Monday, June 1st. For more information visit www.desertgravel.com.