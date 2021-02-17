Climbing volcanoes with Richard Carapaz

We interrupt Colombia Week with some breathtaking images from Ecuador, courtesy of Richard Carapaz’s altitude training.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider has been logging some serious vert on his home turf recently and was most recently spotted riding along the base of Chimborazo, Ecuador’s highest peak (6,263 m/20,548 ft).

On Monday, the team released photos of the 27-year-old grinding up the gravel slopes of Volcán Cotopaxi, Ecuador’s second tallest (5,897 m/19,347 ft). According to the team’s post on Instagram, Carapaz made it to some 4,800 meters above sea level.

Merely living in Ecuador could be considered altitude training for some (Quito sits at 2,820 m/ 9,250 ft), but Carapaz and his teammate Jhonatan Narváez have been getting higher than normal ahead of the start of the 2021 season. While Narváez has left South America to start in Friday’s Tour des Alpes Maritimes du Var, Carapaz has a bit more time at home before his season debut at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya in late March as he builds toward Tour de France leadership with Geraint Thomas.

How many more volcanoes will he climb before he jets to Europe?