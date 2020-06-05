Chris Froome to race Spice Girls’ Mel C

Chris Froome will embark on his most interesting indoor cycling challenge yet: racing singer Mel C from the 1990’s pop group The Spice Girls on Zwift.

The Zwift challenge, in Watopia on the Volcano circuit, will be broadcast on the Zwift Youtube channel at 7:00 p.m. BST (2:00 p.m. EST), on Sunday, June 7.

To keep things fair, all event participants will complete a 20-minute functional threshold power test prior to racing. The FTP test and riders’ weights will be used to calculate watts/kilogram, so that handicaps can be calculated.

The Team Ineos star is joining forces with retired professional cricket player Kevin Pietersen for a fundraiser to benefit Wheels for Heroes.

Wheels for Heros will direct charity funds raised towards the purchase of 1,000 commuter bikes for British NHS workers.

“Kevin actually made the suggestion to do a charity event on Zwift back in April,” commented Froome. “Our NHS workers have been truly inspiring, but with travel restrictions, it’s still difficult for them to travel to and from their place of work.”

Other notables participating include retired Manchester United football (soccer) player Ryan Giggs, Manchester City footballer Steph Houghton, retired PGA golfer Lee Westwood, pro rugby player Maro Itoje, and British TV presenter and personality Kirsty Gallacher.