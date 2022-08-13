Chloé Dygert ends 2022 season after surgery and Epstein-Barr setbacks

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Chloé Dygert called time on a 2022 derailed by illness and injury.

The American star confirmed she’s closed a season that barely got started after she this week underwent further surgery on the leg that was lacerated in a high-speed crash at the 2020 Imola worlds.

Dygert posted shocking images and explained that surgeons re-opened muscles to remove scar tissue and reestablish range of movement.

“In my accident in 2020, eighty percent of my quad was sliced completely through, along with a partial slice to my IT [iliotibial –ed.] band. In the healing process after the surgery, a large mass of scar tissue developed inside the muscle leaving me in a constant state of pain on and off the bike,” she wrote on Instagram.

Dygert raced just once on the road for Canyon-SRAM this season at February’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

A bout with Epstein-Barr put the road and track star on the sidelines through spring and pulled a handbrake on her hope to light up the inaugural Tour de France Femmes in summer.

Dygert will now sit out the road worlds in Wollongong next month as she refocuses on 2023.

“After competing in the Tokyo Olympics I underwent my second surgery to try to remove the tissue as the pain was just unbearable. It was unsuccessful, I almost had this surgery planned in January of this year, but because of how long recovery was and knowing no more damage was being done to the leg, I wanted to make it through the season,” she wrote.

“I made it one more month before being diagnosed with Epstein-Barr, spent the whole spring and summer trying to recover from that in hopes to finish out the year. Recent blood tests and physical symptoms showed I was still fighting the virus. So the decision was made to end my season and get the surgery done ASAP, that way I start 2023 healthy and be leg pain free.”