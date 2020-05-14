CeramicSpeed goes green to support women’s cycling

CeramicSpeed, the maker of high-performance drivetrain upgrades has released a limited edition of their Oversized Pulley Wheel System (OSPW).

Noting that green is the ‘color of hope,’ and wanting to give hope to pro teams struggling as a result of the COVID-19 racing-stop, $16 from every unit sold will be donated to team Bigla-Katusha during the months of May and June.

The women’s WorldTour team is facing financial hardships, and the potential loss of its two title sponsors.

CeramicSpeed executive vice-president Martin Banke commented, “Team Bigla-Katusha helped launch some of the most incredible talents in women’s cycling and catapulted some of the most exciting female riders of the generation into the big time. We have always had a great collaboration with the team, and it is during these challenging times that we wish to extend a ray of hope to everyone in the sport. Now is when the community must stand together and weather the current storm. And for our part, CeramicSpeed is resolved to giving back.”

The green-coated limited-edition OSPW systems are compatible with SRAM, Shimano, and Campagnolo. Standard-size green pulley wheels without cages are also available as separate upgrades.

The upper pulley wheel has 13 teeth, while the lower has 19. Larger pulley wheels mean a wider chain-wrap diameter, resulting in less friction.

CeramicSpeed notes that there are many variables when calculating watt savings, but as a general rule, a saving of 5 watts means you could ride 0.5sec/km faster on the road. With all other factors being equal, a rider equipped with CeramicSpeed OSPW could ride 100km 24 seconds faster compared with a standard rear derailleur.