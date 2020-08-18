Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig wins Giro dell’Emilia

Emerging from a field of star-studded field of riders at Tuesday’s Giro dell’Emilia, it was Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig’s (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) time to shine. The Danish rider finished ahead of Rasa Leleivytė (Aromitalia Vaiano), and Pauliena Rooijakkers (CCC-Liv) to celebrate her first victory of 2020.

Ludwig’s results since racing has resumed show that the 24-year old has come into the renewed 2020 season in excellent form. She claimed a spot in the top-10 at the 2020 Strade Bianche and had two 11th place finishes at Spanish one-day races, in late July.

Even before her successful return to racing this year, FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope showed a strong commitment to the Danish rider. In early July, Ludwig signed a two-year contract extension with the French outfit.

In Tuesday’s seventh edition of the Giro dell’Emilia, the infamous San Luca climb once again proved the decisive point of the race. Just before turning up the slopes of San Luca, several riders crashed. Most of the top favorites started up the slope unscathed, however, and Ludwig, who is known as an excellent climber, turned out to be the strongest on the steep flanks of the final climb. Ludwig stayed ahead of Leleivytė and Rooijakkers to the finish in Bologna.

Ludwig’s upcoming schedule includes the Danish national championship, GP Plouay, European championships, and La Course.