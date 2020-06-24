CCC-Liv signs Lars Boom as manager, SD-Worx taps young Brit

CCC-Liv taps cobbles expert Boom with view to Paris-Roubaix

CCC-Liv has signed former world cyclocross champion and Tour de France stage winner Lars Boom as performance manager.

The team confirmed that Boom, 34, who retired from racing in 2019, will be acting primarily in materials testing and optimization Tuesday.

“With my experience and interest in material and technology, I think I can add value to the peloton,” said Boom. “The move to the position of performance manager accelerated when I came into contact with CCC-Liv and heard about the preparations for the first Paris-Roubaix for women. That is and remains my favorite area.”

Boom struck it big with his Tour win on a wet Roubaix stage of the 2014 Tour de France when riding for Team Belkin. Alongside GC wins at the Eneco Tour, Tour of Belgium, and Tour of Britain, the cobbled victory marks a highlight in his 15-year career in the peloton. He also placed fourth in the 2015 Paris-Roubaix.

His expertise on the pavé will be put to use in the first-ever women’s Paris-Roubaix this October.

“We naturally discussed Paris-Roubaix and our approach. This summer we will go to the northern French sectors to test new material. As soon as the ASO has presented the course, we will also organize a recon,” said Boom. “Besides Paris-Roubaix, there are many other races in which we can go a step further with good performance management.”

The team also renewed the contract of current performance manager Hidde Bekhuis.

The future of the Women’s WorldTour team was thrown into doubt earlier this month when it was announced that CCC would be pulling out of its sponsorship deal with the men’s CCC Team. At the time, representatives were keen to point out that the two teams are separate legal entities, and that they were confident in the security of CCC-Liv. The signing of Boom and extension of Bekhuis suggests the future is bright for the team that plays home to Marianne Vos and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio.

19-year-old Anna Shackley signs for SD Worx

Boels-Dolmans has signed rising British talent Anna Shackley in a two-year contract. The Brit will ride as part of the team that will be known as SD Worx from 2021 onward.

Shackley, 19, took 12th in 2019 junior women’s world championships, and is the British points race national champion.

“I’m extremely proud of the fact that this top team would want to have me as a member. I had never expected to have the opportunity to transition to a WorldTour team at such a young age,” Shackley said in a team release.

Team sport director Danny Stam explained that he had been following the Scottish rider’s development over recent years, and is optimistic for her career going forward.

“We have given her a two-year contract with an option to extend it by two more years,” Stam said. “We firmly believe she has a unique driving force inside her. It will be a great challenge to help such a talented rider develop.”

Stam is set to be joined in the director’s chair in the near future, with Anna van der Breggen and Chantaal van den Broek-Blaak both confirming that they will be joining the team’s staff after they retire in 2021 and spring 2022 respectively.