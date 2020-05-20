Buchmann adds name to list of pros targeting Everest challenge
Budding GC star is riding for charity as interest heats up on the climbing feat.
Budding German GC star Emanuel Buchmann is the latest pro getting in on the Everest challenge.
The Bora-Hansgrohe rider is scheduling a fund-raiser for a German children’s charity with the goal of raising 10 euros per meter, or at last €88,848.
“I am aiming to climb 8,848 meters in one training session, that’s the equivalent of reaching the summit of Mount Everest,” Buchmann said. “The aim is to raise at least €88,848 for the Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk e.V., with a small amount also being donated to the KJC Ravensburg, where I started my career.”
Buchmann’s ride will take place around May 28th, depending on the weather, in Ötztal, Austria, where Buchmann will take about 9 to 10 hours up and down a mountain route until he ultimately completes 8,848 meters of elevation. With that time, he won’t be breaking any records.
The Everest Challenge has suddenly become a “thing,” with pros and amateurs alike taking on the grueling prospect.
Last week, Keegan Swenson set a new mark on a road near Salt Lake City, Utah, in 7 hours, 40 minutes, besting a mark previously set by Phil Gaimon. This week, mountain biker Payson McElveen said she will make an attempt near Durango, Colorado, on single-track.
Click here for a link to the fundraiser page.
