Buchmann adds name to list of pros targeting Everest challenge

Budding German GC star Emanuel Buchmann is the latest pro getting in on the Everest challenge.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider is scheduling a fund-raiser for a German children’s charity with the goal of raising 10 euros per meter, or at last €88,848.

“I am aiming to climb 8,848 meters in one training session, that’s the equivalent of reaching the summit of Mount Everest,” Buchmann said. “The aim is to raise at least €88,848 for the Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk e.V., with a small amount also being donated to the KJC Ravensburg, where I started my career.⁣”

Buchmann’s ride will take place around May 28th, depending on the weather, in Ötztal, Austria, where Buchmann will take about 9 to 10 hours up and down a mountain route until he ultimately completes 8,848 meters of elevation. With that time, he won’t be breaking any records.

The Everest Challenge has suddenly become a “thing,” with pros and amateurs alike taking on the grueling prospect.

Last week, Keegan Swenson set a new mark on a road near Salt Lake City, Utah, in 7 hours, 40 minutes, besting a mark previously set by Phil Gaimon. This week, mountain biker Payson McElveen said she will make an attempt near Durango, Colorado, on single-track.

Click here for a link to the fundraiser page.