Brent Bookwalter to vice chair Pro Cyclist Foundation

Brent Bookwalter has been named vice chairman of the Pro Cyclist Foundation’s advisory board of directors.

Bookwalter will help direct the Foundation’s mission — to provide professional cyclists improved access to legal, wellness and career services — and provide consulting and advisory services for the Foundation’s athlete services committee.

“We are thrilled to have Brent as a member of the advisory board of the Pro Cyclist Foundation,” said Pro Cyclist Foundation founder Greg Casals. “He will bring leadership and experience to the organization’s work across a number of areas, particularly given his recent exit from the top level of the sport. Brent has tremendous respect from his peers.”

Pro Cyclist Foundation launched in 2020 and has since donated more than $350,000 to various cycling development programs including HotTubes, Lux, Aevelo, Twenty24, Onto, USA Cycling’s Mud Fund, and the USA Cycling Foundation.

“We felt it was important to have someone with a home base in Europe as we start to expand the Foundation’s programs. Brent is going to be instrumental in our ability to effectively deploy what we think will be at least a million-dollar budget for support in 2022,” Casals added.

The Foundation is supported by Black Swift Group, LLC, a Colorado-based SEC-registered investment advisor that launched a private investment fund to support the Foundation. A percentage of the private fund’s investment management fees provides the annual operating and program budget for the Pro Cyclist Foundation.

“As I wrap up my career as a professional cyclist and look ahead to how I can best apply my skills, networks, and talents to the next phase of my life, collaborating with the Pro Cyclist Foundation is a perfect fit. I’m confident my experience will help to develop and direct the team and culture of the foundation as well as contribute awareness for the work it is doing,” said Bookwalter.

“In 2022, we plan to establish direct athlete support programs that will have a powerful impact on the careers, performances, and wellness of athletes. I’ve spent my entire life racing at every level of the cycling world, and I have seen firsthand that there is a genuine need for support at every level. I’m really excited and honored to play a role in offering that assistance and guidance.”

Bookwalter retired earlier this year after 16 racing in the professional ranks. During his career, he competed in all three grand tours, wore the leader’s jersey in a number of WorldTour stage races, and competed in seven UCI world championships. He represented the U.S. at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, racing in both the individual time trial and road race events.

Bookwalter was part of the 2011 BMC Racing Team that helped Cadel Evans win the Tour de France. He finished out his career with the Australian-based Team BikeExchange.