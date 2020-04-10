Brailsford supporting Ineos in delivering hand sanitizer to UK hospitals

Brailsford working with Ineos in its plan to produce millions of bottles of hand sanitizer per month.

David Brailsford, head of Team Ineos, has been working with his team’s sponsors in their project to deliver free hand sanitizer to hospitals across the UK.

The UK is expected to reach its peak numbers of coronavirus patients in coming weeks. In a bid to bolster resources, the UK government called for aid in the supply of key medical equipment.

UK-based chemicals company Ineos was one of many to respond, and is producing bottles of hand sanitizer and other medical equipment for hospitals across the country. A statement from Team Ineos, Thursday, revealed that up to one million bottles have already been delivered to 28 hospitals, just 10 days after the plan was announced.

“The British government asked industry to help and Ineos was proud to answer the call,” Brailsford said. “Team Ineos is used to moving at speed but ten days from start to finish for three plants already was incredibly tight. We are all in this together and I am grateful to everyone in the entire Ineos family for their hands-on approach to getting the job done.”

Brailsford, mastermind of seven Tour de France victories through the past decade, was able to use his logistical and distribution expertise to contribute to the project.

“Getting the hand sanitizer into production in just 10 days was a huge team effort and Team Ineos, led by Sir Dave Brailsford have made a great contribution alongside the rest of the Ineos family,” Jim Ratcliffe, CEO of Ineos said. “We knew there was a massive shortage of hand sanitizers across the UK and that speed was crucial. We believe these Ineos sanitizers will play a key part in the fight against the virus, helping protect our NHS front line staff and vulnerable people across the country.”

UK-based chemicals company Ineos – one of the largest manufacturing companies in the world – came on board as the team’s title sponsor at the start of the 2019 season. The company manufactures a range of products, from solvents and plastic packaging to insulating materials.

All nine of Ineos’ polymer and chemical divisions are now supplying products for the medical and pharmaceutical industries, many of which are being used in the fight against coronavirus. Ineos is planning on producing one million bottles of sanitizer per month from each of its bases in the UK, Germany and France in the coming months.