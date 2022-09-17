Bradyn Lange triumphant at the Chequamegon 40

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Bradyn Lange won the Chequamegon 40 cross-country mountain bike race on Saturday, marking a career win for the 23-year-old Scuderia Pinarello rider.

Riley Amos, and Alexey Vermeulen followed Lange to the finish separated by seconds, while Keegan Swenson and Payson McElveen rolled across in fourth and fifth.

Full report to follow. Results here