Bontrager Transmitr MicroRemote

Up to four Bontrager Flare RT or Ion RT lights can be controlled by the MicroRemote, which can be mounted to any road- or mountain bike handlebar.

While using a headlight and taillight on your bike will certainly make you more visible, having to move your hands off your bars to find the power switch on a light is not optimal.

Bontrager’s Transmitr MicroRemote is an elegant solution to this problem. You can keep your hands on your bars and near your shifters and brake levers with this wireless accessory that communicates with Bontrager RT smart lights via ANT+ signal.

Similar to the Lezyne Connect Drive, which pairs a headlight and taillight to a bar-mounted remote control unit, the Bontrager Transmitr MicroRemote works with existing illumination systems.

A single button on the MicroRemote toggles power, modes, and dimming functions.

The Bontrager Transmitr MicroRemote attaches to any road- or mountain bike handlebar. Photo: Bontrager

The Bontrager Transmitr MicroRemote is powered by a single CR1632 battery. We’re hoping that future updates will swap the power source to a micro-USB rechargeable battery, for simplicity and environmental concern.

$34.99 at Trek stores, or online from Bontrager.